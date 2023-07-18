Over 10,150 screened for HBV, HCV under LHEAP project

Rawalpindi:Under the Local Hepatitis Elimination and Prevention (LHEAP) project launched exclusively in Rawalpindi district on July 10, as many as 10,166 people have been screened for hepatitis B and C while some 2,679 individuals have been vaccinated against hepatitis B.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday reveals that the prevalence of hepatitis B or C among the screened population was recorded as 1.97 per cent. Of the population so far covered under the project in Union Council 10 in Rawal Town, 1.37 per cent has been found positive for hepatitis C and 0.60 per cent for hepatitis B.

Of a total of 10,166 individuals screened for hepatitis, as many as 200 were tested positive for the infection including 139 suffering from hepatitis C and 61 from hepatitis B. Alarming is the fact that of the 200 patients tested positive under the LHEAP project, 145 are newly detected cases.

It is important that the District Health Authority Rawalpindi has launched a special project, LHEAP for elimination and prevention of hepatitis B and C in coalition with Global Hepatitis Elimination Task Force initially for population in four union councils in Rawal Town, UCs 10, 11, 14 and 15. Under the project, the testing and treatment for hepatitis B and C would be given free of cost to as many as 100,000 people in the four union councils.

In the first phase of the project, the DHA has planned to cover 10000 individuals in Union Council 10 in Rawal Town from July 10 to 17. We have covered a total of 10166 individuals in the first phase so far and the teams of health department would try to screen and test individuals who have either refused to avail the facility or were not available for screening, said Director District Health Authority Rawalpindi Dr. Anser Ishaq while talking to ‘The News’ on Monday.

In the first phase of the activity, the teams of health department have recorded 476 refusals and found some 256 houses locked. Also some 977 individuals among the targeted population were not available to the teams for screening. Under the project, door to door screening and testing is being conducted with the help of the staff available to the health department. We hope that we would be able to cover the missing population as well, said Dr. Anser. He added that some 72.5 per cent of the total patients so far tested positive for hepatitis B or C under the project are newly detected cases.

It is worth mentioning here that early detection of hepatitis helps avoiding a number of serious complications particularly among hepatitis C patients as hepatitis C may cause contraction of liver – called cirrhosis – or ascities (distension of abdomen due to accumulation of water) or liver cancer.