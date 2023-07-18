FBISE to announce matric result today

Islamabad: Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will announce the results of Secondary School Certificate (matriculation) exams 2023 today (Tuesday), at 2 p.m.

According to a circular issued by the FBISE Secretary Dr Bashir Khan Yousafzai, Education Minister Rana Tanveer will be the chief guest of the event to be held at FBISE. The position-holder students along with their parents will attend the event and receive cash prizes and certificates.