Jang Dream Home Expo concludes on high note

Islamabad:The three-day major property show Dream Home Expo concluded at the Pakistan-China Friendship Centre here on Monday on a high note.

The organiser Jang Media Group declared the event a success insisting it helped developers and builders expand their clientele, while the stallholders and visitors, too, found it to be beneficial.

Senator Talha Mahmood, Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony inaugurated the expo on Saturday saying serious efforts were underway for the development of housing and construction sectors to attract investment from within the country as well as abroad.

Senior leader of the Pakistan People's Party Sardar Latif Khosa and former MNA of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz from Islamabad Anjum Aqeel Awan turned up at the event on its last day and visited stalls.

The country's leading builders, developers and property dealers and consultants put up more than 100 stalls, which attracted large crowds of people, according to Syed Amjad of the Jang Group. He said the event provided visitors with the chance to "explore innovative real estate offers, exquisite furnishings, and practical lifestyle ideas from industry experts."

Stallholders hailed the Jang Group's initiative and said it highlighted the immense potential of the country’s real estate sector. They said they showcased their products and services catering to the needs of visitors and booked plots, houses, and apartments. "This expo helped participants highlight initiatives, broaden clientele, and find growth opportunities, while the visitors explored investment opportunities," Nova City sales manager Abdul Khaliq Khatak said.

He said the people's response to the event was good. Another stallholder said the expo helped builders and developers highlight initiatives, broaden clientele, and find growth opportunities, while the visitors explored investment opportunities.

Most visitors showed interest in developing their own houses using savings and called for low-cost housing schemes for low-income groups. Ali Shirazi Baba said more and more such events should happen to the benefit of the common man amid huge housing shortages in the country. During the concluding ceremony, the organisers gave away awards to stallholders.