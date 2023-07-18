Dengue awareness walk

LAHORE:Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab and Sports Board Punjab (SBP) organised an Anti-Dengue Walk outside the Punjab Stadium here on Monday.
The Anti-Dengue Awareness walks were conducted across the province under the banner of Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab and Sports Board Punjab (SBP).
The Anti-Dengue Walk was led by Additional Secretary Sports Nabeela Irfan and was participated by officers, including Deputy Secretary Sports Liaqat Ali, District Sports Officer Lahore Tanveer Shah, Section Officer Mirza Nadeem and Administrator Punjab Stadium Rehmatullah Sial and other people from different walks of life.
