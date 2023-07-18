LWMC chalks out Muharram sanitation plan

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) issued its Muharram ul Haram sanitation plan to maintain cleanliness in the city by sweeping, collecting and transporting waste efficiently.

In this regard, special cleanliness arrangements will be made and more than 600 sanitary workers will be deployed on all routes of processions and majalis especially during the first 10 days of the month.

LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din on Monday said that LWMC will also mechanically wash 120 Imam bargahs along with the all routes of processions. LWMC will install service delivery camps at different point in order to facilitate the citizens and raise awareness.

The monitoring of cleaning operation and complaint management will be ensured from LWMC control room and the complaints of the citizens will be resolved on priority basis. The deployed staff will ensure sweeping, liming and waste collection on regular basis, he said. He further said that sprinkling of water will be done to reduce dust particles whereas zone officers will notify the route and timing for sprinkling. Sweeping will be done and all waste would be lifted before the startup of procession at designated routes. LWMC CEO stated that the department is utilising all possible resources to provide extraordinary cleanliness arrangements to the citizens of provincial capital and in this regard zero tolerance will be observed during these days. He further said that all town managers will ensure the 100 attendance of workers in field. People should cooperate with LWMC and avoid littering during Muharram especially on 9th and 10th of the month.

Spokesperson LWMC said that the department is working tirelessly to ensure and maintain 100 percent cleanliness, which is also the responsibility of the citizens. He added that citizens can dial on LWMC official helpline 1139 or use social media to register their waste related complaints.