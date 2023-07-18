9m bags of fertilizer sold under PITB system

LAHORE:Through the e-Fertilizer Distribution System, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Punjab Agriculture Department, more than nine million bags of urea fertilizer have been sold while 9,700 dealers have registered themselves.
Meanwhile, 177,000 farmers have benefited from the system. This was told in a meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf.
It was informed in the meeting that the system had been developed to facilitate the agriculture staff, dealers and farmers regarding the purchase of fertilizers while ensuring timely availability of quality fertilizers as well as price control in Punjab.
Moreover, the e-Fertilizer Distribution System automatically fetches the information of the farmer from e-Girdawari Database System and sends the allocated quota details to the farmer concerned on the basis of his land and crops. In this regard, Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked that e-Fertilizer Distribution System is a hassle-free process that ensures equal distribution of fertilizer, saving time and money.
