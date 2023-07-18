Overcharging on LPG continues

LAHORE:The price hike and black marketing of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is continuing in the provincial metropolis despite relatively low demand in summer months.

Despite tall claims of authorities and distributors of LPG, consumers are unable to buy it at Ogra rates. Ogra has fixed the price of LPG per kg at Rs177, but it is being sold up to Rs210-250 per kg in the city. It seems that no one paying heed to the unilateral price increase of fuel. Measures taken by the administration, if any to curb black marketing are negligible impact on the ground situation.

Meanwhile, LPG Distributors Association has threatened to strike against what they call action against small shops. If remedial measures are not taken, a leader of association said that distributors would observe strike in the first week of August.