Punjab University (PU) has appointed Dr Muhammad Akram as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in Punjab University Health Centre. Dr Muhammad Akram has been performing his duties at PU Health Centre for the past 26 years. Besides being a chest specialist, Dr Akram is also performing the duties of an administrator at the health centre. Dr Akram said that he was grateful to PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood for his cooperation in providing health facilities to teachers, students and employees on a priority basis.