10 PU scholars awarded PhD degrees

Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to 10 of its scholars. According to details, Tariq Nadeem has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Molecular Biology, Saad Tahir in the subject of Molecular Biology, Hassan Siddique in the subject of Communication Studies, Shafeeque-ur-Rehman in the subject of Islamic Studies, Mehreen Latif in the subject of Urdu, Rabia Omar Hayat in the subject of Arabic, Hajira Younas in the subject of Botany, Nouroze Gul in the subject of Chemistry, Azhar in the subject of Arabic and Nida Jahangir in the subject of Business Administration.