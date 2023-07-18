Two bikers die in road accident

Two motorcyclists have died in a road accident in Raiwind City. Reportedly, the victims were riding a bike and going somewhere.
As they reached Sharif Farm, a speeding van driver lost control of the vehicle and it rammed into the motorcyclists. They fell down, received injuries and died on the spot. Their bodies were shifted to morgue.
