Two mobile phone snatchers arrested

LAHORE:Nishter Colony Police have arrested two members of a mobile phone snatchers gang. The arrested suspects were identified as Abdul Rehman and Rizwan. Police also recovered five mobile phones, stolen bikes and pistols.
They have confessed to committing at least 10 bids. SHO Nishter Colony Shabbir Awan said that the suspects were arrested after a police team received information about the accused persons running towards Bedian after committing a snatching a mobile phone from a citizen at Azam Chowk.
LAHORE:Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab and Sports Board Punjab organised an Anti-Dengue Walk outside the...
Parks and Horticulture Authority Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo arrived at Faizan Madina, Johar Town,...
LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company issued its Muharram ul Haram sanitation plan to maintain cleanliness in the...
LAHORE:Public sector universities in Pakistan are grappling with financial uncertainty as VCs and other stakeholders...
LAHORE:The Lahore police have successfully apprehended a significant number of individuals involved in various...
LAHORE:Through the e-Fertilizer Distribution System, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board for the...