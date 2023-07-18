Two mobile phone snatchers arrested

LAHORE:Nishter Colony Police have arrested two members of a mobile phone snatchers gang. The arrested suspects were identified as Abdul Rehman and Rizwan. Police also recovered five mobile phones, stolen bikes and pistols.

They have confessed to committing at least 10 bids. SHO Nishter Colony Shabbir Awan said that the suspects were arrested after a police team received information about the accused persons running towards Bedian after committing a snatching a mobile phone from a citizen at Azam Chowk.