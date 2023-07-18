2,500 litre contaminated milk disposed of

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has disposed of 2,500 litres of chemically contaminated milk and confiscated a huge quantity of unwholesome food besides lodging an FIR against the milk adulterators in Kasur.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said that acting on the tipoff, the dairy safety team conducted a raid on a unit in Chak Dhana Kasur and caught the milk adulterators red-handed producing fabricated milk.

He said that hazardous chemically contaminated milk was prepared with harmful chemicals, powder, inferior quality ghee and polluted water while it was being filled into a milk tanker for supply to local milk shops in the provincial capital.

During the raid, PFA’s enforcement team confiscated a milk vehicle, mixing machine, 187kg skimmed milk powder and 128kg ghee, he said.

Raja said that the raiding team ruined their unholy ambitions by taking timely action. He said that police have registered a case against the unit owners on account of adulteration on the complaint of PFA.

PFA DG appealed to the general public to keep an eye on adulteration and any suspicious activities related to the food in their surroundings and inform PFA on the 1223 helpline number or PFA Facebook page.