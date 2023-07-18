Joint efforts stressed to save Pakistan from climate crisis

LAHORE:Pakistan's vulnerability to the impacts of climate change has become increasingly evident as demonstrated by the catastrophic floods, serving as a stark reminder of the nation's exposure to the climate crisis.

These views were expressed by Newly appointed WWF International President Dr Adil Najam and WWF-Pakistan Director General Hammad Naqi Khan at a press conference held at the Lahore Press Club on Monday. This was Dr Najam’s first large-scale media engagement since he assumed the WWF International presidency on July 1, 2023.

This media interaction titled "Accelerating Climate Action: Shaping Pakistan's Future" was organised by WWF-Pakistan to underscore the urgent need for a robust climate change response from all stakeholders in Pakistan.

The press conference served as a call to action, seeking the commitment of all participants to work collectively towards a future where Pakistan emerges not only as a nation resilient to climate disasters but also as a leading advocate in global climate response.

The event aimed to engage the media in a dynamic discussion on globally significant climate change agenda to address the growing impact and risk of climate change on Pakistan.

The discussion delved into the critical role Pakistan can play in shaping global climate action, harnessing opportunities and developing sustainable solutions to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

Addressing the media, Dr Adil Najam, a renowned scholar on global climate action, shed light on the profound global challenge that climate change presents and specifically focused on the potential opportunities for Pakistan.

As one of the top ten countries most vulnerable to climate change, Dr Najam explored how Pakistan can transform this challenge into an opportunity through the formulation and implementation of comprehensive climate policies and initiatives.

He stated, "Pakistan possesses immense potential to lead the way in climate action, and collective efforts are essential in turning challenges into solutions."

Hammad Naqi Khan shared insights into WWF-Pakistan's ongoing initiatives aimed at addressing the climate crisis. He highlighted the significance of multi-stakeholder collaboration between government entities, civil society and businesses in bolstering Pakistan's resilience against extreme weather events. He stated, "Collaboration is at the centre of WWF’s work and our recently approved Recharge Pakistan project is perhaps the greatest testament to this as it brings together both government and private stakeholders. Only through collaboration and exchange of resources can we forge a path towards a greener and more sustainable future for Pakistan."

Meanwhile, WWF International President Adil Najam, who is also a globally recognized academic and policy expert, said that climate change is no longer a future issue; we are experiencing it right now.

He was addressing an invited talk on "Now or Never: The Urgent Need to Take Climate Action for a Sustainable Future" at GC University on Monday. GCU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi was also present. WWF Pakistan Director General Hammad Naqi also spoke at the event.

Adil Najam stated that it is high time we face the realities of climate change and take bold, immediate actions to protect our only home, planet Earth. He also emphasised that humans, as a species, are very good at adaptation, and we should look at climate change not only as a problem but also as an opportunity.

Asghar Zaidi highlighted that living in a polluted environment reduces the quality of life and life expectancy. He discussed the concept of trusteeship for the Earth, stating that the current generation needs to fulfill its needs without compromising the needs of future generations.