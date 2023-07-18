Best facilities on Muharram procession routes ordered

LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa chaired a meeting regarding Muharram arrangements here on Monday.

Addressing the meeting, the commissioner said that best municipal facilities should be ensured on the routes of Muharram processions besides establishing temporary hospitals.

He said that the a total of 8,045 processions will be taken out during Muharram in Lahore division out of which 231 are included in A category. The total number of Majalis in Lahore Division is 1,201 while 797 Majalis are included in A category.

Commissioner Lahore was told in the briefing that procession routes and meeting places have been visited in the entire division including Lahore. It was also informed that hotspots have been identified in terms of security in the entire division.

The commissioner directed that central control rooms will be established at every level and there should be no communication gap. He directed to hold meetings of DIC and management committee on daily basis.

Commissioner Lahore directed that patchwork on routes, repair of lights, removal of hanging electric wires should be completed soon.

He said that MCL, Lesco, PTCL, Wasa, LWMC, LDA and Rescue-1122 should follow instructions from control room. He said that an FIR will be registered against the officer concerned for negligence.

DIG Operations Lahore Ali Nasir Rizvi, DC Lahore Rafia Haider, Additional Commissioner Abdul Salam Arif and COMCL Syed Ali Abbas Bukhari attended the meeting while DCs and DPOs participated through video link. RPO Sheikhupura Range Babar Sarfraz Alpa took special part in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Lahore/LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa reviewed the ongoing projects in a meeting here on Monday.

In the meeting, a briefing was given about the progress of ongoing and proposed projects in the city. Chief Engineer LDA Asrar Saeed and Chief Engineer TEPA were present in the meeting.

During the briefing, the commissioner was told about the traffic management plan of Khalid Butt Chowk underpass, Ghorha Chowk flyover and Badian Road underpass.

Randhawa directed the traffic police to ensure an effective traffic management plan in collaboration with the relevant institutions.

He said that before the start of the projects, awareness should be provided to the citizens about the diversion plan and traffic management plan in collaboration with the traffic police.