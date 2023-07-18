Rain spell forecast

LAHORE:Hot and humid weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the City here on Monday.
The Met office has predicted another widespread wet spell from Tuesday night to Sunday in most parts of the province, including the provincial capital. Met officials said that weak monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea were penetrating in upper parts of the country.
They predicted that hot and humid weather was likely in most plain areas of the country while rain-wind/thundershower was expected in Kashmir, Pothohar region, Northeast Punjab, east Balochistan and upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during evening/night. They further predicted that heavy falls were also likely at isolated places in Kashmir and Northeast Punjab during the forecast period. Rainfall was also recorded at several cities, including Malam Jabba and Bagrote. Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 46°C, while in Lahore, it was 35.9°C and minimum was 26.9°C.
