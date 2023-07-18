Steps being taken to eradicate polio from country, says governor

LAHORE:Dr Christopher Elias, Head of Polio Oversight Board delegation called on Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Monday at Governor’s House here.

Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan, representatives of UNICEF and World Health Organisation were also present. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was determined to completely eradicate polio from the country. He said that the efforts of caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the team of health department to eradicate polio in Punjab province were commendable. Governor said that the polio workers who were working on the front line to eradicate the polio virus, including a large number of women, had rendered commendable services. He said that he was grateful to all global partners, including Gates Foundation, UNICEF, World Health Organisation and Rotary International for helping to eradicate polio. Governor said that eradication of polio was indispensable to give a healthy and safe future to our new generation. He said that the government was taking all possible measures for the complete elimination of polio. He said that after 2018 unsatisfactory Lot Quality Assurance Sampling result was a cause of concern. He said that the determined government was continuing the journey of improvement for the complete elimination of polio from the country with a competent team. Speaking on the occasion, Polio Oversight Board delegation head Dr Christopher Elias appreciated the Punjab government's determination and efforts to eradicate polio. He said that concerted efforts to prevent polio virus needed to be continued until complete elimination of virus from the country.