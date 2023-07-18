DHQ hospitals authorised to sanction up to Rs10m expenses

LAHORE:Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare Dr Jamal Nasir has said that the Medical Superintendents of District Headquarters Hospitals have been authorised to sanction expenditure up to Rs10 million for the efficient functioning of the system of these hospitals and for meeting other urgent expenditure, including purchase of medicine and medical equipment.

The minister said that under the vision of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, all possible measures were being taken to improve the quality of public health facilities. He informed that no basic health unit or municipal dispensary was being closed down and notification in this regard has been withdrawn. He told that these BHUs and dispensaries would be upgraded as filter clinics for providing better treatment facilities to the patients at local level and to reduce pressure on hospitals in big cities.

The minister said that a special grant of Rs20 million would be given to District Headquarters Hospital, Mandi Bahauddin. He told that the Punjab Cabinet had approved changing the name of District Headquarters Hospital Kasur as Baba Balhe Shah Hospital. The name of District Headquarters Hospital Faisalabad has also been changed to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Hospital.

He informed that the functioning of hospitals of Punjab Prison department was being handed over to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare department.

Quality medical facilities will now be available to prisoners and employees of prison department and their families. The minister said that there would be no compromise on attendance of doctors in government hospitals. Hospitals and BHUs were being monitored round the clock, he added.