Three ‘robbers’ held in raid in Saeedabad

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Karachi on Monday claimed to have arrested dacoits who were involved in robbing people returning from banks.
Officials said personnel of the SIU arrested three operatives of a gang involved in street crime in the Gulshan Mazdoor area of Saeedabad.
The arrested men were identified as Muhammad Imtiaz, Mohammad Sarfraz and Abid. The SIU also seized weapons and a motorcycle from their possession.
The suspects reportedly told the investigators that they used to rob people coming out of banks with cash. They also revealed that they snatched cash, mobile phones and other valuables from women travelling in rickshaws at gunpoint.
The areas where they mostly operated included Malir, Shah Faisal Colony, Airport, Landhi and Quaidabad. Among the arrested men, Imtiaz had been arrested in a case last year.
