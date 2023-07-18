PPP, MQM-P sides of same coin, should be defeated in polls, says Rahim

The Sindh Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) general secretary, Sardar Abdul Rahim, who also serves as the information secretary of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) has stated that the citizens of Karachi cannot be deceived anymore as the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) are two sides of the same coin.

Speaking at a meeting of the PML-F’s Karachi chapter, Rahim stated that the MQM-P was an important ally of the PPP and the two could not fool the people of Sindh, including Karachi, anymore.

The GDA would not allow the two parties to usurp the resources of Karachi, he stated. Regarding the issue of the opposition leader's replacement in the Sindh Assembly, Rahim stated that the interests of the PPP and MQM-P were same.

He said the civic conditions of Karachi had deteriorated with heaps of garbage visible everywhere and roads in a shambles. Despite being called the City of Lights, Karachi was drowned in darkness, the GDA leader remarked.

He added that the citizens were deprived of clean drinking water and the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board's mismanagement had caused water shortage. To get rid of all the city's problems, the corrupt groups and rulers should be defeated in the general elections and the people should hold them accountable, Rahim remarked.

Expressing concern over holding the general elections on the basis of the 2017 census, he said if that happened, approximately 12 to 13 million people who had been added to the population in the 2023 census would be deprived of their right to vote.

He asked who gave the current rulers the authority to decide on which voter lists the elections should be conducted. The Election Commission of Pakistan had become a puppet of the Pakistan Democratic Movement and it should fulfil its responsibilities, he added.