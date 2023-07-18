Policeman shot dead by brother, nephews over property dispute in Lyari

A policeman was shot dead by his brother and nephews in a street in the Lyari area on Monday. The incident took place in Gulistan Colony within the limits of the Chakiwara police station.

Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the scene and transported the casualty to the Civil Hospital, Karachi. The victim was identified as 38-year-old Ismail Khan, son of Maqbool Khan.

The deceased man was a policeman posted at the Police Headquarters, Garden. Police said he was shot by his brother Bakht Zameen and his sons. He was shot seven times and died on the spot.

Police added they had also obtained CCTV footage of the incident, which showed the deceased's elder brother and his sons brutally beating him up in a street. One of his nephews took out a pistol and shot him.

The policeman could also be seen resisting his brothers and nephews in the footage, police said, adding that After shooting the deceased, they also attacked him with sticks and iron rods.

The suspects also set his motorcycle on fire. Saleem, another brother of the deceased man, said in his statement that Ismail was shot and killed by his elder brother and his sons. He explained that Ismail had had a property dispute with Bakht since 2016.

“Our elder brother also attacked Ismail and me in the past over the same issue,” Saleem told the investigators. Ismail joined the police force in 2008. He was the father of five children and his eldest daughter is 11 years old. Bakht and his sons are on the run and police have registered a case.