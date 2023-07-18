FIA gets four more days to grill Customs officials in smuggling case

A court on Monday granted a four-day extension in the physical remand of two Customs officials who were arrested in a mega smuggling scandal.

Tariq Mehmood and Yawar Abbas, posted at the Anti-Smuggling Organisation (ASO) of the Customs, were apprehended and booked by the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Anti-Corruption Circle for allegedly receiving kickbacks to facilitate the transport of smuggled goods from the border areas of Balochistan to Karachi.

The FIA also nominated three collectors of the Customs — Saqif Saeed, Usman Bajwa and Amir Thaeem — for their alleged involvement in smuggling.

On Monday the investigating officer presented both detained officials before the South judicial magistrate after the completion of their previous remand in FIA custody. The IO requested an extension of their physical remand for further investigation.

He stated that the custody of the suspects is required for further interrogation about betel nut smugglers, who had allegedly been bribing them. Additionally, their bank accounts are to be examined as part of the investigation, he added.

On the other hand, the defence counsel opposed the FIA official’s plea for an extension of the remand. He argued that his clients had been missing since July 7 before being produced in court a week later. He mentioned that an FIR regarding their disappearance had also been registered at the relevant police station.

Claiming that the FIA had made no significant progress in the case, the counsel pleaded with the magistrate to not extend the suspects’ remand.

Granting the IO’s request, the magistrate, however, handed over the custody of the Customs officials to the FIA for four more days.

According to the FIR, an FIA team, taking action on information received, conducted a raid in the domestic lounge of the Jinnah International Airport on July 13 and arrested Mehmood and Abbas, who were travelling to Islamabad on a two-day personal visit.

It stated that during a search of the official vehicle of the suspects parked in the airport’s parking lot, Rs5.43 million, $2,406 and 6,100 UAE dirhams were found.

The officials failed to give any plausible reply and voluntarily admitted that the amount was “speed money”, which was collected by them from the Customs checkpoint in Mochko, District Keamari, to distribute it among various Customs officials through some collectors, additional collectors, deputy collectors, superintendents and other officials, the FIR added.

“The monthly collection from all Customs checkpoints, i.e. Mochko, Mach Goth, Sohrab Goth and Ghaggar Phatak, is approximately Rs40 to 50 million,” the FIR read, claiming that the monthly collection for facilitating the smuggling of betel nuts was around Rs60 million.

It said that during the initial interrogation, both suspects had admitted to their involvement in facilitating the transport of smuggled goods from the border areas of Balochistan to Karachi via land routes in an organised manner.

The agency said the suspects had also disclosed the names of other Customs officers who were the beneficiaries of the bribes received from the smugglers.

Furthermore, the FIR said that the detained officials had admitted that former ASO director Usman Bajwa had also received a bribe of approximately Rs160 million this March and April in the form of cash and gold.

Disclosing the names of senior Customs officials who allegedly received a major share from the money collected at various checkpoints for facilitating smugglers, the FIR stated that after Saeed was posted as ASO director in 2020, he started an “organised smuggling network and posted his trusted accomplices in anti-smuggling role, who were collecting the speed money from different smugglers”.

Bajwa, the FIR disclosed, kept facilitating the smugglers to carry on their activities and received huge bribes approximately amounting to Rs100 million a month.

It said Thaeem took over as the ASO director this February and also “kept providing the umbrella to the smugglers of miscellaneous goods as well as betel nuts”.

The FIR also stated: “Accused Tariq Mehmood has disclosed that one Imran Noorani is running the smuggling network of betel nuts from the border areas of Balochistan to Karachi and further distributes the smuggled betel nuts to other consumers/buyers. Imran Noorani is also running a [betel nut] factory in the name and style of Sunny Products.”

The case has been registered on behalf of the state through Sub-Inspector Ghulam Murtaza Kaka under Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947, read with Section 156(8)(89) of the Customs Act, 1969, and Section 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code.