Security put on high alert at temples across Sindh

Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon has ordered put security on high alert at temples situated throughout the province. Officials said that 400 police officials have been put at the disposal of different ranges and districts for the security of the temples.

All these policemen will perform security duties on administrative grounds, and all the personnel deployed at the temples are being tasked with security duties for two months.

IGP Memon requested Hindus to ensure all possible cooperation with the personnel deployed for security duties at their temples, saying that it is the responsibility of the police to protect minorities and other communities living in the province.

Muharram cell

A Central Muharram Reporting Cell has been established in the operations room of the Central Police Office on the instructions of the police chief, and it would work round the clock during Muharram.

Officials said that in all the three shifts the DSPs would supervise the reporting cell. DSP Muhammad Zulfiqar will supervise the first shift, DSP Syed Askar Masood the second shift and DSP Irfanullah Khan the third shift.

The reporting cell can be reached via phone (021-99213081, 021-99212064 and 021-99212065), WhatsApp (0335314556), fax (021-99213836) and email(igpOperationsRoom@gmail.com).

The police chief has ordered that Muharram security measures must be made more extraordinary in the light of the information and reports received.