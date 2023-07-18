Minister requests riverine belt dacoits not to harm Hindus

Sindh Minister for Minorities Affairs Giyanchand Essrani has appealed to the dacoits in the riverine belt of the province not to harm the Hindu community of Sindh peacefully living in the region for the past many centuries.

The appeal to this effect was made by the minorities affairs minister while responding to a point of order on the floor of the provincial assembly on Monday.

Speaking on the point of order, a lawmaker of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Mangla Sharma, said that heavily armed bandits belonging to the riverine areas had used rocket launchers to attack a temple in the province. She said the concerned Hindu community had become very frightened after the incident.

Responding to the point of order, Essrani told the House that dacoits had announced attacking the temples in the province belonging to the Hindu community.

He said the bandits were after all the natives of this country and they should refrain from an act that could defame Pakistan. He feared that Pakistan would be defamed all over the world if any harm was done to Hindus living here.

Essrani said that the Muslim majority in Pakistan had maintained friendly ties with the religious minorities in the country and did their best to provide protection to their members.

“Our life and death both are associated with Pakistan,” he pointed out. He said the Hindu community in Pakistan had done no wrong, so their worship places should not be harmed.

Hyderabad situation

The House also discussed the worsening law and order situation in Hyderabad after an opposition legislator raised the issue. MQM-P MPA Nadeem Siddiqui said that criminals had been active in almost every street and neighbourhood of Hyderabad.

He said that street crime had been taking place in the second-largest city of the province in broad daylight without any check. Police officials posted in the troubled areas have completely failed to tackle the situation, he added.

The concerned MPA said that over a dozen robbery incidents occurred in a single day, and the relevant police stations did not register cases of these incidents.

Responding to the point of order, Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that street crime had been taking place all over the world, so no province or city was spared of the situation. He claimed that the provincial police force promptly took action whenever it received any complaint about any crime.

He also claimed that the crime situation had been tackled to a great extent in the province, saying that police officials had been performing their duties diligently.

Memon advised the concerned MQM-P legislator to inform the PA about the police stations that had refused to register FIRs after crimes were committed in their respective jurisdictions.

Electricity bills

MQM-P lawmaker Rana Ansar raised the issue of constant hardships faced by Karachiites due to inflated electricity bills and prolonged power failures. She said that salaried people did not have the means to pay their electricity bills.

The information minister said that the federal government’s agencies had failed to provide due relief to the people. He said that people had to acutely suffer due to prolonged power failures in a number of towns in the province.

He advised the MQM-P legislator that since her party chief Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui was on good terms with the federal government, he better take up the issue with the authorities in Islamabad.