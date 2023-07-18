Sweden’s Grant grabs first LPGA title

WASHINGTON: Sweden´s Linn Grant captured her first LPGA title on Sunday, following up her stunning third-round 62 with a three-under par 68 to win the Dana Open by three strokes from US Open champion Allisen Corpuz.

Grant had entered the final round at Highland Meadows with a six-shot lead, having flirted with the second-ever 59 in LPGA history on the way to her nine-under third round.

"I think I could be a bit more relaxed," she said of the big lead. "But I knew this course was very scoreable. So in my mind I was just thinking someone was going to shoot the same score I did yesterday."

That didn´t happen, and four birdies with one bogey was more than enough to secure the win with a 21-under total of 263.

Corpuz, fresh from capturing her first major title at Pebble Beach last Sunday, did manage to apply some pressure with six birdies in a six-under par 65 that left her in second place on 18-under par 266.

But Corpuz admitted that going into the final round six adrift she never really expected to be challenging for the trophy.

"Linn´s such a solid player," she said. "And a six-shot lead is tough to overcome. I really just tried to come out and just give it my best shot."

Grant made seven straight pars before birdies at the par-three eighth and par-four 11th. A birdie at 13 was followed by her lone bogey of the day at 14, but she pulled a stroke back at the par-five finishing hole. "I´ve imagined this day so many times, so many ways in my own mind," Grant said. "Just being here now I´m just so speechless and at the same time I feel familiar with the setting for some reason."