Australia retain Women’s Ashes despite Sciver-Brunt ton

LONDON: Australia retained the Women´s Ashes with a thrilling three-run win over England in the second One-day International at Southampton despite an unbeaten hundred from home batter Nat Sciver-Brunt.

England, set 283 to win, finished agonisingly short on 279-7 when, with five needed for victory off the last ball, Sciver-Brunt could only manage a single against Jess Jonassen to be 111 not out.

Victory gave double white-ball world champions Australia an unassailable 8-6 points lead in the multi-format series. The most England can now hope for is to end all square at 8-8 by winning the third and final ODI in Taunton on Tuesday.

But even if the series is shared, holders Australia will still retain the Ashes.

Key to Sunday´s success was the last over of their innings when Georgia Wareham smashed 26 runs off England quick Lauren Bell. "We still haven´t played our best cricket yet, which is a little bit scary at times, but we´re obviously really chuffed," said Australia captain Alyssa Healy.

The wicketkeeper, leading the side after regular skipper Meg Lanning was ruled out of the tour on medical grounds, added: "We came here to win the Ashes and we´ve retained them. "There´s still one game to go so we´re really looking forward to putting our best foot forward again."

England skipper Heather Knight said: "How Nat played to get so close was brilliant... We´re disappointed. The way we´ve fought back, we thought we had momentum and we had belief we can win." Australia, victorious in the lone Test of the Ashes, had been 6-0 ahead before England rallied with three wins in a row -- taking two of the three Twenty20s and the first ODI -- to level the series at 6-6. But Sunday´s defeat left England still looking for their first Ashes series win since 2014.

Australia, sent into bat, made 282-7 with star all-rounder Ellyse Perry making 91 and Annabel Sutherland an even 50 before Wareham´s last-over assault, that included three sixes, saw her finish unbeaten on 37.