Khatri Premier League season 2 from August 20

KARACHI: The drafting of the Khatri Premier League season 2 organised by the Muslim Khatri community was completed the other day at Noorani Eid Gah XI, New Karachi. International and first-class players will also be seen in action.
After the great success of Khatri Premier League Season 1, Khatri Premier League Season 2 will start from August 20. It will end on September 17. On the occasion, the official kits were presented.
Chief Guest Farooq Sattar in his address said that along with cricket, there is immense talent in Karachi in every field. It is necessary that youths are provided ample opportunities, he added.
ISLAMABAD: The Asian Volleyball Confederation clamped $20,000 fine on the Pakistan Volleyball Federation for missing...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will host Asia Cup cricket matches in Lahore and Multan mainly to avoid travelling and logistic...
PARIS: Around 40 boats took part in a practice run of the hugely ambitious opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics on...
LAHORE: Qasim Akram’s maiden six-wicket haul in List-A cricket and half-centuries by Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris,...
LONDON: Carlos Alcaraz is determined to quash any suggestions that his epic Wimbledon final win over Novak Djokovic...
GALLE: An unbeaten century stand between Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman rescued Pakistan from a precarious 101-5 on the...