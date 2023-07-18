Khatri Premier League season 2 from August 20

KARACHI: The drafting of the Khatri Premier League season 2 organised by the Muslim Khatri community was completed the other day at Noorani Eid Gah XI, New Karachi. International and first-class players will also be seen in action.

After the great success of Khatri Premier League Season 1, Khatri Premier League Season 2 will start from August 20. It will end on September 17. On the occasion, the official kits were presented.

Chief Guest Farooq Sattar in his address said that along with cricket, there is immense talent in Karachi in every field. It is necessary that youths are provided ample opportunities, he added.