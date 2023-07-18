Norrman beats Kimsey in playoff for PGA Barbasol title

WASHINGTON: Sweden´s Vincent Norrman won a playoff over England´s Nathan Kimsey with a par on the first extra hole Sunday to capture the US PGA Tour Barbasol Championship.
The 25-year-old from Stockholm sank a clutch seven-foot bogey putt on the 18th hole in regulation just to force a playoff, then pitched from the rough to two feet in the playoff and made a par putt for the victory.
"I don´t think I can process this for a while. I´m at a loss for words," Norrman said. "It´s even beyond (a dream). I don´t think I´ve dreamt this big yet honestly. It´s amazing."
Norrman fired a six-under par 66 to finish alongside Kimsey on 22-under 266 after 72 holes at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky. The US PGA Tour rookie claimed his first title in only is 23rd tour start, the 286th-ranked standout booking a place in next week´s British Open.
Norrman, whose best prior PGA result was a share of eighth in May at the Byron Nelson, wasn´t sure how the triumph would alter his goals and plans.
"We´re going to figure that out tomorrow," he said. Norrman led Kimsey by one at the 18th tee but his first two shots found the left rough.
ISLAMABAD: The Asian Volleyball Confederation clamped $20,000 fine on the Pakistan Volleyball Federation for missing...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will host Asia Cup cricket matches in Lahore and Multan mainly to avoid travelling and logistic...
PARIS: Around 40 boats took part in a practice run of the hugely ambitious opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics on...
LAHORE: Qasim Akram’s maiden six-wicket haul in List-A cricket and half-centuries by Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris,...
LONDON: Carlos Alcaraz is determined to quash any suggestions that his epic Wimbledon final win over Novak Djokovic...
GALLE: An unbeaten century stand between Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman rescued Pakistan from a precarious 101-5 on the...