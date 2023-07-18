Norrman beats Kimsey in playoff for PGA Barbasol title

WASHINGTON: Sweden´s Vincent Norrman won a playoff over England´s Nathan Kimsey with a par on the first extra hole Sunday to capture the US PGA Tour Barbasol Championship.

The 25-year-old from Stockholm sank a clutch seven-foot bogey putt on the 18th hole in regulation just to force a playoff, then pitched from the rough to two feet in the playoff and made a par putt for the victory.

"I don´t think I can process this for a while. I´m at a loss for words," Norrman said. "It´s even beyond (a dream). I don´t think I´ve dreamt this big yet honestly. It´s amazing."

Norrman fired a six-under par 66 to finish alongside Kimsey on 22-under 266 after 72 holes at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky. The US PGA Tour rookie claimed his first title in only is 23rd tour start, the 286th-ranked standout booking a place in next week´s British Open.

Norrman, whose best prior PGA result was a share of eighth in May at the Byron Nelson, wasn´t sure how the triumph would alter his goals and plans.

"We´re going to figure that out tomorrow," he said. Norrman led Kimsey by one at the 18th tee but his first two shots found the left rough.