Indonesia replaces tech minister held in graft probe

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo named a new communications minister in a cabinet shake-up Monday after the previous minister was detained in a corruption probe linked to a project that cost the country half a billion dollars in losses.

Budi Arie Setiadi succeeds Johnny G Plate, who was arrested in May over accusations he demanded kickbacks related to a government telecommunications project to expand internet access.

Plate, who denies the allegations, is the fifth member of Widodo’s two administrations to be arrested in a graft scandal since 2014. Investigators have said the telco project in question incurred eight trillion rupiah ($533 million) in state losses.