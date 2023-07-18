Indonesia replaces tech minister held in graft probe

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo named a new communications minister in a cabinet shake-up Monday after the previous minister was detained in a corruption probe linked to a project that cost the country half a billion dollars in losses.
Budi Arie Setiadi succeeds Johnny G Plate, who was arrested in May over accusations he demanded kickbacks related to a government telecommunications project to expand internet access.
Plate, who denies the allegations, is the fifth member of Widodo’s two administrations to be arrested in a graft scandal since 2014. Investigators have said the telco project in question incurred eight trillion rupiah ($533 million) in state losses.
WASHINGTON: Virgin Galactic’s next spaceflight will include a mother-daughter duo from the Caribbean who won their...
ONTARIO, CANADA: More than 42,000 Canadian Sikhs flooded Khalistan Referendum voting centre here in Malton, Ontario,...
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s parliament speaker and a woman MP resigned Monday over an “inappropriate” affair,...
BRUSSELS: European Union leaders sparred with their Latin American and Caribbean colleagues Monday as a long-awaited...
OSLO: Norway’s data protection agency said Monday it would ban Facebook and Instagram owner Meta from using the...
RIYADH: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives on Monday in Saudi Arabia during a three-country Gulf tour as...