Tuesday July 18, 2023
Blinken warns against China using Taiwan VP’s US stop as pretext for provocative action

By AFP
July 18, 2023

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned China Monday against taking any action over Taiwan Vice President William Lai’s planned stop in the United States on his way to Paraguay.

“There is no reason for the PRC to use this transit as a pretext for provocative action,” Blinken said, calling the scheduled stopover “very routine.”