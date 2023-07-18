Blinken warns against China using Taiwan VP’s US stop as pretext for provocative action

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned China Monday against taking any action over Taiwan Vice President William Lai’s planned stop in the United States on his way to Paraguay.
“There is no reason for the PRC to use this transit as a pretext for provocative action,” Blinken said, calling the scheduled stopover “very routine.”
WASHINGTON: Virgin Galactic’s next spaceflight will include a mother-daughter duo from the Caribbean who won their...
JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo named a new communications minister in a cabinet shake-up Monday after the...
ONTARIO, CANADA: More than 42,000 Canadian Sikhs flooded Khalistan Referendum voting centre here in Malton, Ontario,...
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s parliament speaker and a woman MP resigned Monday over an “inappropriate” affair,...
BRUSSELS: European Union leaders sparred with their Latin American and Caribbean colleagues Monday as a long-awaited...
OSLO: Norway’s data protection agency said Monday it would ban Facebook and Instagram owner Meta from using the...