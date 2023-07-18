Words that bind

As Pakistan faces escalating challenges, including economic strain, external pressures and internal corruption, the words of the nation’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, resound through the troubled times, offering a glimmer of hope to the embattled nation. Jinnah’s profound statement, “No power on earth can undo Pakistan”, serves as a rallying cry, binding the Pakistani people together and igniting a collective resolve to navigate the current crisis.

With inflation soaring, corruption reaching unprecedented levels and the spectre of civil unrest, Pakistan finds itself at a critical crossroads. While the road ahead appears treacherous, Quaid-e-Azam’s timeless statement reminds us that no matter how dire the circumstances, our country and its progress cannot be undone.

Tanzeel Khanzada

Karachi