Too big to fail?

Although Pakistan has never been a stranger to economic struggles, the recent panic over our potential default was quite exaggerated, in my opinion. Pakistan is a nuclear power with a strong military and it has significant geo-strategic value. Powerful countries like China, Russia and the US all have an interest in ensuring that we do not sink, albeit for very different reasons. I believe the media bears a lot of the responsibility for exaggerating the chances of Pakistan experiencing a default due to its hunger for ratings.

Furthermore, now that the IMF deal has been secured, those who were heaping scorn on the current government, must admit that, in future, they should think twice before mocking the government. This deal is great news for the country and, going forward, we should not be so dismissive of our leaders and should seek to create an atmosphere of unity.

Shah Hassan

Islamabad