The current wave of massive power outages in this humid and hot weather is an acid test of the people’s patience. The state of affairs of governance and their ability to deliver is worse than one can imagine. Lesco doesn’t even bother to respond to the online complaints of citizens and although all emergency helpline contacts are present in every electricity bill, they are of no use in case of an actual emergency.
The concerned government departments should address this issue, which is creating a lot of problems for the people.
Mian Sajid
Kasur
As Pakistan faces escalating challenges, including economic strain, external pressures and internal corruption, the...
Although Pakistan has never been a stranger to economic struggles, the recent panic over our potential default was...
Currently, approximately 23 million Pakistani children aged 5 to 16 are not attending school, according to reports....
I feel as though the electricity shortage is getting worse by the day, which is leading to many problems. As a result...
The city of Hyderabad is home to many educational institutes and students. Unfortunately, due to the complacency of...
Before the creation of Pakistan, the cities, towns and villages of Sindh were known for their amazing architecture,...