The current wave of massive power outages in this humid and hot weather is an acid test of the people’s patience. The state of affairs of governance and their ability to deliver is worse than one can imagine. Lesco doesn’t even bother to respond to the online complaints of citizens and although all emergency helpline contacts are present in every electricity bill, they are of no use in case of an actual emergency.

The concerned government departments should address this issue, which is creating a lot of problems for the people.

Mian Sajid

Kasur