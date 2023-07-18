 
Tuesday July 18, 2023
Newspost

Power out

July 18, 2023

I feel as though the electricity shortage is getting worse by the day, which is leading to many problems. As a result of the persistent shortage, both ordinary citizens and businesses and industries are suffering.

The government needs to solve this problem by better managing and reorganizing the current power system.

Rabia Naz

Rawalpindi