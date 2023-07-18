Unsafe access

The city of Hyderabad is home to many educational institutes and students. Unfortunately, due to the complacency of the local authorities, students who want to visit the Duadpota Library are forced to walk across a busy road as there are no pedestrian bridges, putting their lives at risk.
It is essential for the authorities to expedite efforts to build a pedestrian bridge in order to facilitate the students and prevent accidents.
Syed Musharaf Rashdi
Hyderabad
