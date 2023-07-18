Power theft is rampant in Karachi. The culprits connect wires at the end of the main electricity line due to which the law-abiding citizens have to pay for the usage of the rule-breakers, on top of their own.
Because the entire financial burden falls on the honest citizens, they have to pay excessive charges. The authorities must act against the power thieves.
Omar Afzal
Karachi
