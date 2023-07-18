 
close
Tuesday July 18, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Power theft

July 18, 2023

Power theft is rampant in Karachi. The culprits connect wires at the end of the main electricity line due to which the law-abiding citizens have to pay for the usage of the rule-breakers, on top of their own.

Because the entire financial burden falls on the honest citizens, they have to pay excessive charges. The authorities must act against the power thieves.

Omar Afzal

Karachi