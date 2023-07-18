No helmet, no fuel

The Punjab government has taken a wise step by making helmets mandatory for motorcyclists. According to reports, petrol pumps in Rawalpindi and Lahore will now stop selling fuel to motorcyclists not wearing a helmet.

Other areas of the country should also follow this practice, especially Gilgit-Baltistan where it appears that no one on a bike wears a helmet. The helplessness of the authorities when it comes to this issue is surprising. There is a need to convince the riders that helmets are essential for their safety.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu