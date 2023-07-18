Directors’ election rules amended

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has introduced amendments for election of independent and female directors to address difficulties faced by listed companies in electing directors, a statement said on Monday.

The initiative would also promote diversity in boards of the companies, according to SECP. According to details, the new regulations will strengthen corporate governance framework by introducing the concept of voting in categories on proportionate basis.

Under the category voting, a three-tier voting structure for listed companies is being prescribed whereby votes shall be cast separately for the three categories of directors i.e. female, independent, and others. The division of maximum votes available to each member for a category shall be in proportion to the number of seats of directors under such category.

Furthermore, number of votes for each category shall be counted separately. For the female director, the seat shall be fixed to one; and for the independent director it shall be two or one-third, whichever is higher. However, there will be no restriction in the total number of female and independent directors that can be elected on the board of the company in all categories combined.

It is pertinent to mention that the role of independent directors is globally recognised in bringing specialised expertise to the board and contributing to conflict resolution. The subject reform will promote women inclusion and is part of a SECP’s integrated approach to strengthening corporate governance in listed companies.