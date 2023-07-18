FBL appoints new board chairman

KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) on Monday announced appointment of Mian Mohammad Younis as chairman of the bank’s board of directors.
With a career spanning over four decades in the ministry of Finance, banking, and financial sector reforms, Younis brings in knowledge of corporate sector governance and financial markets. He has also served at the board of directors of Meezan Bank Limited, as the chairman of the board audit committee and was also a member of the board risk management committee.
Younis has been part of the board of directors at Faysal Bank for more than nine years where he has been the chairman of board audit and corporate governance committee in addition to being a member of other key committees.
ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has introduced amendments for election of independent...
KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs1,600/tola on Monday. The All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said that gold...
Beijing: China's economy grew at a frail pace in the second quarter as demand weakened at home and abroad, with the...
LAHORE: Every segment of the society complains of the prevalence of corruption in Pakistan. Though the worst sufferers...
KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry chief on Monday said the rising share of Islamic...
KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Oil sector has claimed inventory losses worth Rs11 billion on account of manipulation in the last...