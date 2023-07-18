FBL appoints new board chairman

KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) on Monday announced appointment of Mian Mohammad Younis as chairman of the bank’s board of directors.

With a career spanning over four decades in the ministry of Finance, banking, and financial sector reforms, Younis brings in knowledge of corporate sector governance and financial markets. He has also served at the board of directors of Meezan Bank Limited, as the chairman of the board audit committee and was also a member of the board risk management committee.

Younis has been part of the board of directors at Faysal Bank for more than nine years where he has been the chairman of board audit and corporate governance committee in addition to being a member of other key committees.