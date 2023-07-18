Gold prices up Rs1,600/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs1,600/tola on Monday. The All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said that gold rates reached Rs214,800/tola.
Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also went up by Rs1,371 to end at Rs184,156.
Gold rates increased by $2 to close at $1,957/ounce in the international market.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,650/tola. Similarly, 10 gram silver rates also stood the same at Rs2,271.94.
