Victims of corruption

LAHORE: Every segment of the society complains of the prevalence of corruption in Pakistan. Though the worst sufferers are the ones who are already underprivileged.

It is true that corruption can have detrimental effects on both the rich and the poor, as well as various other segments of a society. However, it often disproportionately affects the less privileged and vulnerable populations.

It has been established that corruption can perpetuate poverty by diverting resources intended for public welfare, such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure development. When funds are embezzled or misappropriated, essential services suffer, hindering the poor from accessing basic necessities and opportunities for upward mobility.

While corruption may not directly benefit the wealthy, they may still be indirectly affected. Rampant corruption can lead to economic instability, weak governance, and a lack of investor confidence. These factors can impede economic growth, hinder business operations, and undermine long-term prosperity, including for wealthy individuals. The corrupt businessmen remain in the driving seat and accumulate wealth at the expense of the poor.

Corrupt bureaucrats benefit personally from their illicit activities by embezzling public funds, accepting bribes, or engaging in nepotism. However, in the long run, corruption erodes public trust in government institutions, weakens governance, and hinders socioeconomic development.

Entrepreneurs and businesses often suffer from corruption due to various reasons. Bribes and extortion payments can burden businesses, stifling their growth and competitiveness. Corruption can create an uneven playing field, favouring businesses with close ties to corrupt officials, thereby limiting opportunities for honest entrepreneurs.

Corruption can lead to income disparities and hinder upward mobility for the salaried class. When resources meant for salary increments, welfare programmes, or public investments are misused, it exacerbates income inequality and erodes the purchasing power of the salaried class.

Daily wage workers are particularly vulnerable to corruption, as they often lack job security, social protection, and access to legal recourse.

Corruption in areas such as construction, labour, or service sectors can lead to exploitative practices, non-payment of wages, and unsafe working conditions, disproportionately affecting daily wage workers.

Number of daily wage workers increases when regular jobs are shed during the recession that is going on in our country.

Efforts to combat corruption and promote transparency and accountability can help create a fairer and more equitable society for all.

Discretionary powers and non-adherence to rules and regulations have a major contribution in corruption, but they operate in different ways and have different implications.

Discretionary powers refer to the authority given to individuals or institutions to make decisions based on their judgment, without strict guidelines or rules.

While discretionary powers can be necessary in certain situations, they also create opportunities for corruption. When individuals have unchecked discretion, they may misuse their power for personal gain, accepting bribes or favours in exchange for favourable decisions or outcomes.

When rules and regulations are not followed or enforced effectively, it creates an environment where corruption can thrive. If there is a culture of non-compliance, individuals may engage in corrupt practices, knowing that they are unlikely to face consequences for their actions.

Non-adherence to rules and regulations can result from weak enforcement mechanisms, inadequate oversight, or a lack of awareness and understanding of the rules themselves. Corruption can flourish when individuals exploit gaps in enforcement or take advantage of the lack of accountability.

It is important to note that the relationship between discretionary powers, non-adherence to rules, and corruption is complex. Discretionary powers can be misused even when rules and regulations are in place, and corruption can occur even in highly regulated environments if there is non-compliance or weak enforcement.

To effectively combat corruption, it is crucial to address both discretionary powers and non-adherence to rules and regulations, through transparency and accountability, strengthening enforcement mechanisms.