‘Share of Islamic banking to continue growing’

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) chief on Monday said the rising share of Islamic banking in Pakistan was a testimony that individuals and businesses were inclined towards banking under Islamic principles.

FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said the share of Islamic banking has surpassed 21 percent in Pakistan, and would likely grow rapidly, as the central bank has been assigned to make all banking riba-free by 2027.

He was speaking at a seminar “The Role of Islamic Finance in Solving Economic Challenges” organised by the FPCCI and its central standing committee on Islamic Economics and Finance. The high profile seminar was attended by top central bank officials, Islamic finance scholars, prominent businesspersons and FPCCI members.

Sheikh said that Islamic banking has been enhancing operations successfully and prudentially in Pakistan, and the market share of deposits and assets of Islamic banking in the total banking industry was 19.4 percent and 18.6 percent, respectively, for the year 2021.

Additionally, net financing by Islamic banking institutions rose by 38.1 percent in 2021, which shows very strong growth in financing by any standard.

FPCCI Senior Vice President Suleman Chawla stressed the judgment of the Federal Shariat Court (FSC) on the elimination of riba from the economy till 2027, and discussed the steps being taken by the government of Pakistan and regulators in this respect.

Chawla demanded that Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Law, State Bank of Pakistan, Banking Council and other stakeholders should all come together and work towards making Pakistan a riba-free country. He said that prohibition of riba (interest) was absolute in all its forms and manifestations, as per the injunctions of Islam and in accordance with the Holy Quran and Sunnah.