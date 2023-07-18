Oil sector claims Rs11bn losses on back of HSD price tamper

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Oil sector has claimed inventory losses worth Rs11 billion on account of manipulation in the last downward revision of high-speed diesel (HSD) prices, and demanded an immediate rectification to continue uninterrupted fuel supply across the country.

Industry insiders termed the drop in the price of HSD “forced reduction at the cost of the industry” and sought immediate reversal of the decision to ensure uninterrupted supply of fuel in the country.

Central government slashed the price of HSD for the second fortnight of July 2023 by Rs7/litre. “The reduction was made despite the fact that the price was increasing based on formula approved by GoP vide ECC’s decision no ECC-307/34/2020 dated July 28, 2020,” noted Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) in a letter to the chairman of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

Instead of passing on the increase or absorbing the impact of this increase by reducing petroleum levy, the price was unilaterally and unjustly reduced by applying inaccurate premium, OCAC said.

It also pointed out that as per the government approved mechanism, in case of no import by the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) during a particular fortnight, premium and other incidentals for the previous fortnight have to be applied.

It said that the government implemented this policy to ensure that the industry received accurate recovery for inventory, which was acquired on the rates prevailing in the previous fortnight.

Since PSO did not import any HSD during the first fortnight of July 2023, previous premium ie $11.50 per BBL should have been used in price computation for the second fortnight.

However, OGRA used the premium of $4.20 per BBL, the OCAC letter said, calling the arbitrary revision of premium against the essence of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) decision.

It should be mentioned that apart from premium, other incidentals included in price were from the previous period ie second fortnight June 2023. “This clearly shows that the premium applied is anomalous,” the letter read.

Based on stock levels at the end of the previous fortnight and expected local production, this manipulation in pricing has generated an inventory loss for the industry to the tune of Rs11 billion, which was not sustainable and would severely impact the already crippled oil industry.

OCAC noted that since the oil industry was already facing a severe financial crunch due to insufficient margins, increased markup, high global prices, and depreciation of rupee etc, it would not be able to manage uninterrupted fuel supplies if this manipulation in pricing was not rectified through immediate price revision.