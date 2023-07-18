Stocks close range-bound as investors weigh economic outlook

Stocks closed almost flat in a range-bound session on Monday, as investors weighed a weak economic outlook on the back of higher industrial power costs and increased corporate taxes, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed slightly lower by 25.37 points or 0.06 percent to 45,042.61 points against 45,067.98 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 45,283.31 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 45,013.98 points.

“Stocks closed lower amid concerns for weak economic outlook amid surging industrial power costs and higher corporate taxation implementing federal budgets set by the IMF,” Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp said.

He stated that rupee instability, surging govt bond yields, and concerns for higher external debt played a catalyst role in the bearish close.

The KSE-30 index also decreased by 50.49 points or 0.32 percent to 15,964.82 points against 16,015.31 points.

Traded shares increased by 47 million shares to 314.785 million shares from 267.514 million shares. The trading value dropped to Rs6.770 billion from Rs6.783 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.895 trillion from Rs6.872 trillion. Out of 342 companies active in the session, 138 closed in green, 171 in red and, 33 remained unchanged.

According to Naveed Nadeem, an analyst at Topline Securities, a range-bound session was observed at Pakistan equities as the benchmark index traded between 215 points and closed the day at 45,043.

During trading hours, tech, bank, food and E&P contributed positively to the index as they added +36 points to the index. On the other side, RMPL, MEHT, SYS & INDU lost -10 points collectively.

The highest increase was recorded in Unilever Foods shares, which rose by Rs500 to Rs22,500 per share, followed by Colgate Palm, which increased by Rs107.81 to 1,545.33 per share. A significant decline was noted in Rafhan Maize, which fell by Rs468 to Rs8,445 per share, followed by Mehmood Tex., which decreased by Rs16.60 to Rs722.90 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said that the Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed a third consecutive down close for the KSE-100 Index at the beginning of the week, with a marginal decline of 0.06 percent. However, the brokerage believes that the short-term dip is likely to come to an end, and the market is expected to resume its upward trend from above the 44.5k level.

During the trading session, some stocks performed exceptionally well, with BOP recording a significant gain of 17.96 percent. Other notable gainers included PNSC, which saw a rise of 4.23, and SHEL, with a 4.12 percent increase.

The surge in these stocks was driven by the news of AIRLINK and PRL showing interest in acquiring a 77.42 percent stake and gaining control of Shell Pakistan.

Analysts predict that once the low is formed, the market is likely to witness further gains, with the KSE-100 Index expected to move towards the 47k mark.

B.O. Punjab remained the volume leader with 49.139 million shares which closed higher by 65 paisas to Rs4.27 per share. It was followed by WorldCall Telecom with 45.870 million shares, which closed up by 3 paisas to Rs1.32 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Telecard Limited, Fauji Foods Ltd, Pak Refinery, K-Electric Ltd., Treet Corp, Lalpir Power, Air Link Commun and Dewan Motors. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 65.414 million shares from 83.004 million shares.