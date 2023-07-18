PRL, Air Link look to acquire majority stake in Shell Pakistan

KARACHI: Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) and Air Link Communication Limited have formally expressed their intention to acquire 77.42 percent stake in Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL), which industry insiders estimate a deal to be valued at over Rs25 billion.

The companies have communicated their interest to the Pakistan Stock Exchange as per the Securities Act, 2015, and the Listed Companies (Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2017.

According to the material information, PRL and Air Link Communication Ltd are planning to acquire a total of 165,700,304 shares, representing 77.42 percent ownership of Shell Pakistan Ltd.

PRL, a subsidiary of Pakistan State Oil Company Limited, is a prominent refinery engaged in the production and sale of petroleum products.

Air Link Communication, on the other hand, is an established player in the telecom industry, specialising in the distribution, manufacturing, and retailing of smartphones.

According to sources, PRL and Air Link have tendered a non-binding bid to acquire a majority stake in SPL.

In the event that the joint venture (PRL and Air Link) emerges as the successful bidder, industry insiders estimate the deal to be valued at over Rs25 billion.

The development comes as PRL has been making significant progress and diversifying its business ventures.

The company recently formed a strategic partnership with the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited to explore collaboration opportunities and foster mutual growth within Pakistan's energy sector.

The memorandum of understanding between the two entities aims to establish a robust cooperative relationship in the energy industry.

The potential acquisition of a majority stake in Shell Pakistan Ltd by PRL and Air Link holds considerable implications for both the energy and telecom sectors in Pakistan.

It is anticipated to bring together the synergies and expertise of both companies, paving the way for improved performance and growth in their respective industries.

The transaction will undergo a formal process in line with regulatory requirements, ensuring transparency, and adherence to applicable laws.

In June 2023, Shell Pakistan, a 75-year-old Dutch oil marketing company, had announced its intention to exit the country without citing any specific reasons.

In a notification to the PSX, Shell Pakistan stated that its immediate parent company, ShellPetroleum Company Limited, intended to divest its shareholding in Shell Pakistan Limited.

The sale is subject to a targeted sales process, regulatory approvals, and the execution of binding documentation.

The acquisition proposal by PRL and Air Link Communication marks an important development in the evolving landscape of Pakistan's business sector.

The outcome of the potential transaction will be closely monitored by industry stakeholders and investors as it could reshape the dynamics of the energy and telecom markets in the country.