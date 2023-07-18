PMLN, PTI and independent candidates join PPP

ISLAMABAD: The leaders of the PMLN, PTI and independent candidates held meeting with former president and President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari and joined the PPP.

Those who joined in the meeting with Asif Ali Zardari at Zardari House in Islamabad includes PML-N Youth Wing Punjab Vice President Rana Irtza, Rana Arslan Javed left PTI and joined PPP, former candidate in Provincial Assembly PPP Syed Muhammad Ali Shah from Faisalabad, ex-independent candidate from Haripur Zulfiqar Qureshi and Ali Jawad also joined PPP. Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari was also present in the meeting.