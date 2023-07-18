Plan framed for public safety during Muharram

Islamabad: A high level meeting was held to review the security arrangements made by Islamabad capital police to shield Muharram processions in the capital, a Police Public Relation officer said.

According to the details, a security meeting was held to review security arrangements for Muharram and establish an atmosphere of communal harmony during Muharram and to make the fool-proof security of the ‘Majalis’ and processions. The meeting was chaired by CPO/ DIG Operations, while SSP (Operations), AIG Special Branch, Zonal DPOs, DSP Security, Chairman, members of peace committee and organisers participated.

On this occasion, CPO/ DIG (Operations) Islamabad Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari issued instructions to further improve the security arrangements and said that no lapse in security matters will be tolerated.

He said that cooperation of organisers should be ensured with police and law enforcing officials. He directed to maintain high vigilance of processions through safe city cameras, surveillance cameras and drone cameras.