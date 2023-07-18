170 students to depart for Fulbright scholarship

Islamabad: The United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) is pleased to announce that 170 accomplished Pakistanis have been awarded the prestigious Fulbright Scholarship to study and conduct advanced research at leading US universities. The flagship academic exchange program of the US government, the Fulbright Program, enables students from around the world to attend universities across the United States.

The 2023 cohort gathered in Islamabad for a two-day pre-departure orientation to prepare for their educational journey and learn about the American culture, life on campus, and opportunities for exchange students in the United States.

The US Acting Deputy Chief of Mission, William Ostick congratulated the students on securing the scholarship and advised them to connect with fellow students and learn from each other’s experiences.

“While in the United States, you will be cultural ambassadors, strengthening ties between the people of Pakistan and the people of the United States. You will connect with Americans eager to learn more about Pakistan. And when you return, you can help explain America - its people, its values, and its character - to your own communities.”

This year’s 170 participants belong to 44 public and private universities. Among these are 129 Master’s and 41 Ph.D students and 7 Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant (FLTA) fellows. Women represent 61 per cent of this year’s departing cohort. The recipients will begin their educational journey this fall at 81 US universities in various disciplines, including engineering, energy management, and social sciences.

“This year’s cohort of Fulbrighters continues to represent the rich diversity of Pakistan with grantees drawn from every province and region of the country. The prestigious scholarship is merit-based, but the merit is not just grades and examination results. Fulbrighters are selected for their potential to contribute to the social and economic development of Pakistan and for their ability to represent and build bridges between our two cultures. We hope that bright and gifted individuals studying and teaching at universities across Pakistan will be encouraged to consider applying if they have a vision for how their higher education in the United States can help them uplift and support their communities in the future.”

Operated in 160 countries, the Fulbright Program is administered by bin-ational commissions and US embassies. The Fulbright Commission in Pakistan, also known as USEFP, manages the largest programme in the world in terms of US government contribution. The Government of Pakistan, through the Higher Education Commission (HEC), also provides significant financial support. To strengthen the partnership in the education sector, the HEC funds 25 Ph.D grantees annually.