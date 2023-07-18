Khadija Shah sent on 14-day judicial remand

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Monday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Khadija Shah on 14-day judicial remand in a case of burning the Askari Tower in Lahore. Admin judge Abhar Gul heard the case and ordered her to appear again on July 31. Earlier, the ATC had discarded the pleas of women involved in May 9 attacks including Tayyaba Raja and Robina Khan.