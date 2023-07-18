UAP working group meets, finalizes railway project route

LAHORE: A trilateral working group meeting of the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) Railway line project was held at the Ministry of Railways in Islamabad.
Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, Chairman Pakistan Railways, led the Pakistani side, Afghan delegation was led by Alhaj Bakhtulrehman Sharaft, Director General Afghanistan Railways Authority, while Mr Dekhkanov, D.T., Head of the Transport Department of the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, represented Uzbekistan.
The working group finalized the route of the project in Monday’s meeting while the signing ceremony of the Joint Protocol will take place on 18th July 2023. The key objective of the UAP project is building the missing rail link by connecting Uzbekistan Railways with Pakistan Railways via the Termiz-Mazar e Sharif-Logar-Kharlachi route.
The UAP project would facilitate regional, transit and bilateral trade amongst the participating countries, providing people-to-people contact in the entire region. The line will support both passenger and freight services and contribute to regional trade and economic growth. All parties also agreed on a roadmap for conducting technical studies, financing sources and key aspects for early implementation of the project.
