FIA files reply on plea about Gogi’s children

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency on Monday submitted its reply to the Lahore High Court on a petition filed against the inclusion of names of children of Farah Gogi, a friend of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, in the Exit Control List.
Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza of the LHC had sought the reply. The FIA said it had nothing to do with putting the names of petitioners Faraz Iqbal Jameel and Iman Jameel, Farah’s children, on the ECL.
Making the federal government, the interior ministry and the FIA respondents in the case, the petitioners had said their parents were away from the country and their names had been put on the ECL only to politically victimize them.
ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has approved Computer Emergency Response Team Rules 2023 under which Cyber Threat...
ISLAMABAD: Former Senator Farhatullah Babar on Monday challenged the verdict of the Federal Shariat Court that struck...
ISLAMABAD: The leaders of the PMLN, PTI and independent candidates held meeting with former president and President...
Islamabad: Secretary Benazir Income Support Programme , Amer Ali Ahmad, held an E-Kutcheri today to engage with...
Islamabad: A high level meeting was held to review the security arrangements made by Islamabad capital police to...
Islamabad: The United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan is pleased to announce that 170 accomplished...