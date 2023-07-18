FIA files reply on plea about Gogi’s children

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency on Monday submitted its reply to the Lahore High Court on a petition filed against the inclusion of names of children of Farah Gogi, a friend of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, in the Exit Control List.

Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza of the LHC had sought the reply. The FIA said it had nothing to do with putting the names of petitioners Faraz Iqbal Jameel and Iman Jameel, Farah’s children, on the ECL.

Making the federal government, the interior ministry and the FIA respondents in the case, the petitioners had said their parents were away from the country and their names had been put on the ECL only to politically victimize them.